Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
