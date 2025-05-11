Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

