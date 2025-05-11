Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 142 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.67.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,452.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,501.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,081.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

