Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,841,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alarm.com by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,369,000 after purchasing an additional 219,203 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

ALRM stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,260.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,921 shares of company stock worth $338,727. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

