Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Purchases 295,700 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,700 shares during the period. Stereotaxis accounts for 5.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.87% of Stereotaxis worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 449.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stereotaxis

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 38,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,011.19. This represents a 77.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 1.4%

About Stereotaxis

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.13 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

