LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $479.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

