iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

