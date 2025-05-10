Gen Wealth Partners Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $171.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average is $177.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

