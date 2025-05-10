Gimbel Daniel Scott Reduces Stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Gimbel Daniel Scott decreased its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up approximately 23.7% of Gimbel Daniel Scott’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gimbel Daniel Scott owned about 0.99% of Talen Energy worth $101,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.78. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

