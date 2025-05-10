Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

