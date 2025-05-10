Georgetown University Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Georgetown University raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.2% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.