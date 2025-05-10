Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Sells $70,340.20 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Koch sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $70,340.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,182.55. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.36.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $20,843,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.