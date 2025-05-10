Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Sells $70,340.20 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Koch sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $70,340.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,182.55. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $20,843,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

