International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. International Money Express makes up about 10.0% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 3.67% of International Money Express worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Money Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

