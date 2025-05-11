KKM Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

KKM Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

IYJ opened at $133.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $144.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

