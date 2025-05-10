Greenline Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,985 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $45,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

