Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

