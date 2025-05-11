Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $227,000 Investment in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Insider Activity

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

