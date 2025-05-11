Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 5,500 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

SLB stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.