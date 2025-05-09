Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

