Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Senior Officer Kelso Cartwright Buys 400,000 Shares

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelso Cartwright acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.
Sable Resources Price Performance
SAE opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 40.33. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sable Resources
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Investing in CoreWeave: Key Insights on the NVIDIA‑Backed AI IPO
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Datadog Earnings Delight: Q1 Strength and an Upbeat Forecast
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bloomin’ Brands Stock Drops on Weak Guidance and Demand Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.