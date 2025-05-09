Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Senior Officer Kelso Cartwright Buys 400,000 Shares

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelso Cartwright acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

SAE opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 40.33. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

