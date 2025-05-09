Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.