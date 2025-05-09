Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,911 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 207,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $558.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

