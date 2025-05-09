Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.83.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$72.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.85. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$62.26 and a 12-month high of C$98.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.79, for a total value of C$65,788.60. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

