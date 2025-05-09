Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$17.26 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$14.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

