Crestline Management LP Acquires 80,551 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.