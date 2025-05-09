Crestline Management LP Has $1.53 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 216.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after buying an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $147,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

KKR stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

