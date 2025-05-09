Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,385,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

