Top Leisure Stocks To Consider – May 6th

Apollo Global Management, Aramark, and Trip.com Group are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve recreation, tourism, entertainment and hospitality—think hotels, theme parks, cruise lines, casinos and sports venues. As consumer‐discretionary plays, they tend to be cyclical: demand (and share performance) usually rises when disposable incomes and travel activity are strong, and falls during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $131.09. 1,303,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,209. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

