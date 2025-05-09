Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.56 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 43,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,727,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Marvell Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

