FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day moving average is $258.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

