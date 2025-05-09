Bokf Na Has $1.17 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

