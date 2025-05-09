Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 612,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 207,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.