Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 625,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy bought 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,926.04. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Holder acquired 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $25,517.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,548.72. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,000 shares of company stock worth $666,315. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

