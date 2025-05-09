ether.fi Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, ether.fi has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a market cap of $168.34 million and $228.23 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,878,556 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 239,878,556 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 0.71812919 USD and is up 19.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $185,017,348.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

