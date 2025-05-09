StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

