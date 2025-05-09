DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 7,818 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,379,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,408. This trade represents a 0.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 10,065 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,756.75.

On Friday, May 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,660 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $37,770.60.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 6,097 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $23,473.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 12,054 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $42,791.70.

DLH Trading Up 0.7 %

DLHC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DLH by 299.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DLH by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

