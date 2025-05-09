Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Maxine Brenner Purchases 625 Shares

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) insider Maxine Brenner acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$32.64 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,401.25 ($13,077.72).

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21.

Woolworths Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,155.56%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

