Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.40.

Shares of PBH opened at C$82.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$72.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.29.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

