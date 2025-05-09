Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,711,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.