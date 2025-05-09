Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.29. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.