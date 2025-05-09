Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Major Shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L Sells 6,455 Shares

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,350.53. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $81,792.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $237,996.84.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Up 7.5 %

BOWN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bowen Acquisition by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187,661 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

