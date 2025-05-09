Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Major Shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L Sells 6,455 Shares

Posted by on May 9th, 2025

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNGet Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,350.53. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $81,792.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $237,996.84.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Up 7.5 %

BOWN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bowen Acquisition by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187,661 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.