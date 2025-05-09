Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Major Shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L Sells 6,455 Shares

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,350.53. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $81,792.00.
- On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $237,996.84.
Bowen Acquisition Stock Up 7.5 %
BOWN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
