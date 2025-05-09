Dominion Income Trust 1 (DN1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.58 on May 19th

Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.579 per share on Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 11th.

Listed investment trust

