Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Sunday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

EBTC opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.