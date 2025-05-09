Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

