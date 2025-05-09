FACT Capital LP Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

FACT Capital LP cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up about 3.8% of FACT Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FACT Capital LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Woodward by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,109.72. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $195.60 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.