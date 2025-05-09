Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.17.

VET opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.29 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

