Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

MI.UN stock opened at C$12.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.48. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.