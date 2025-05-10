Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.