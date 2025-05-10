Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 12,911 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVI. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $34.20 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.