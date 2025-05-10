Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.18 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for 0.0% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Grab by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Grab by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,946,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868,071 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,177,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

