D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,066,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,197,520 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $52,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,269.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 384,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 372,676 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 286,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 88,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

